Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Position Decreased by John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation

John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376,290 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54,400 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises 91.3% of John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. John & Kathleen Schreiber Foundation owned 0.19% of Blackstone worth $147,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $124.92. 1,922,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,608,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The firm has a market cap of $88.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $111.87.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 205.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

