Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.510-2.660 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bloomin' Brands also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.51-2.66 EPS.

Bloomin' Brands stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 1,642,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,709. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. Bloomin' Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.20 billion. Bloomin' Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm's revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Bloomin' Brands will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

BLMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Bloomin' Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin' Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Bloomin' Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bloomin' Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 171.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,626,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $123,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,152,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $332,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,152 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,956,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,198,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $13,494,000.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

