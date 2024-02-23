Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-0.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.510-2.660 EPS.

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.37. 1,642,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $22.03 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bloomin’ Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.30.

View Our Latest Report on BLMN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 305.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,433 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.