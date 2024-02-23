BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.91.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EQX

Equinox Gold Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of CVE EQX traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$7.88. The company had a trading volume of 53,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,529. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The stock has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.25 and a 1-year high of C$8.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Insiders sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 over the last quarter.

About Equinox Gold

(Get Free Report)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.