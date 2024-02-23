BMO Capital Markets Trims Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Target Price to C$7.50

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.82% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EQX. Desjardins raised Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$7.20 to C$7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.91.
In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. In other news, Senior Officer Kelly Grant Boychuk sold 9,055 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.26, for a total value of C$56,684.30. Also, Senior Officer Susan Caroline Toews sold 13,240 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.74, for a total value of C$89,237.60. Insiders sold 53,497 shares of company stock valued at $347,416 over the last quarter.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
