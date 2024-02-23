Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.38

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.38 and last traded at $56.37, with a volume of 200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.40.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 95.52% and a return on equity of 13.44%.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

