Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of BCC stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.13. 83,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $59.32 and a 52 week high of $143.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 6.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 340.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boise Cascade by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

