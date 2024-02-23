Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.21

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.21 ($0.03) and traded as high as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 1,260,435 shares traded.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Stock Up 5.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.22. The stock has a market cap of £17.54 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 27.66.

Borders & Southern Petroleum Company Profile

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. The company is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. It holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers located approximately 150 kilometers south-east of the Falkland Islands.

