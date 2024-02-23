Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.35

Botswana Diamonds plc (LON:BOD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.00), with a volume of 2416488 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.39 ($0.00).

Botswana Diamonds Trading Up 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.37 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Botswana Diamonds Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Botswana Diamonds plc explores for and develops diamond properties in Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe. The company's flagship property is the Thorny River/Marsfontein property located in South Africa. It also explores primarily in the Kalahari region of Botswana. Botswana Diamonds plc was formerly known as Botswana Exploration plc and changed its name to Botswana Diamonds plc in October 2010.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Botswana Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Botswana Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.