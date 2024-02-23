BrainChip (OTCMKTS:BRCHF) Trading Down 3.7%

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:BRCHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 0.22 and last traded at 0.22. 96,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 228,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.23.

BrainChip Trading Up 17.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of 0.15.

About BrainChip

BrainChip Holdings Ltd develops software and hardware accelerated solutions for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning applications in North America, Oceania, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company primarily focus on development of Akida Neuromorphic Processor to provide ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory, and smart transducer applications.

