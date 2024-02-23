Brasada Capital Management LP Takes $875,000 Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 738.8% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 506,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,576,000 after purchasing an additional 445,859 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,347,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 156.5% during the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 238,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,218,000 after acquiring an additional 145,617 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 71.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 249,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,796,000 after acquiring an additional 103,636 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on NXST shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexstar Media Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.43.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ NXST traded down $2.89 on Friday, hitting $167.38. 209,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,660. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.30 and a 52-week high of $195.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.64.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Carter sold 8,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.45, for a total value of $1,278,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,402,386.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director D Geoffrey Armstrong sold 3,625 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.13, for a total transaction of $569,596.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,139.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,773 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,863 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.