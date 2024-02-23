BriaCell Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:BCTXF) Trading 4.4% Higher

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCTXF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.64 and last traded at $3.57. 33,445 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,699% from the average session volume of 1,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.42.

BriaCell Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

BriaCell Therapeutics Company Profile



BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer. It is advancing its targeted immunotherapy program by conducting a Phase I/IIA clinical trial with Bria-IMT in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a companion diagnostic test, BriaDx, to identify patients to benefit from Bria-IMT.

