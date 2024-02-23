Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Brightcove Stock Down 15.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brightcove

Shares of Brightcove stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.86. 1,163,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,398. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.86. Brightcove has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $5.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Brightcove by 679.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Brightcove by 150.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 86,209 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brightcove by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,037,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,867,000 after acquiring an additional 234,892 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brightcove by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 196,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

