BrightPath Early Learning (CVE:BPE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

BrightPath Early Learning Inc (CVE:BPE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and traded as low as C$0.79. BrightPath Early Learning shares last traded at C$0.80, with a volume of 75,900 shares trading hands.

BrightPath Early Learning Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.80.

About BrightPath Early Learning

(Get Free Report)

BrightPath Early Learning Inc, formerly Edleun Group Inc, is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of community-based early learning and care centers across Canada. The Company’s segments include Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. The Company’s segments are engaged in the provision of child development and care services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BrightPath Early Learning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightPath Early Learning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.