Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Sets New 52-Week High at $42.39

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.39 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 13314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.22.

Bunzl Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Bunzl Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.