BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWXT

BWX Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.86. 563,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.96 and its 200-day moving average is $77.40. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $59.58 and a fifty-two week high of $90.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,063,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,611,000 after acquiring an additional 312,105 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,635,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,677,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $665,803,000 after purchasing an additional 65,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.