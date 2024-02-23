C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,689,539 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,547,000 after buying an additional 35,797 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,195,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,600,000 after acquiring an additional 173,113 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 996,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,817,000 after purchasing an additional 50,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 991,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

HAE traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,532. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.34. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $70.74 and a twelve month high of $95.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

