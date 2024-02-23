C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Pinnbrook Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $3,951,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 175,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $145,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Broadcom by 439.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,005.95.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,089.69, for a total value of $21,793,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,406,403.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $8.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,296.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,190,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,742. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,172.42 and its 200-day moving average is $986.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $606.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $573.61 and a one year high of $1,319.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

