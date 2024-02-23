C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Raises Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Belden were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Belden by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Belden by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Belden in the 1st quarter worth $762,000. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.93. 341,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,626. Belden Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $99.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.34. Belden had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $551.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BDC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Belden from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.25.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

