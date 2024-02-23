C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 676 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the 1st quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BND traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,824,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,704,572. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.28.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.2119 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.