Cadence Bank Has $65.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Cadence Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF makes up about 5.8% of Cadence Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cadence Bank owned approximately 1.64% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $65,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 316,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,045,000 after buying an additional 16,265 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Capital Strategies now owns 13,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $2,925,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $182.36. The company had a trading volume of 109,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,220. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.61. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $132.54 and a 1 year high of $183.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

