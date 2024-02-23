Cadence Bank Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Cadence Bank lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 406,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,722 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up 1.7% of Cadence Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cadence Bank owned about 0.46% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,728,000 after purchasing an additional 83,832 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 134,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 350,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,273. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.89 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

