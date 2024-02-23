Cadence Bank Sells 270 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cadence Bank trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $7,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth about $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in General Dynamics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in General Dynamics by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 326,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,063,000 after acquiring an additional 119,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,473,000. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GD traded up $1.42 on Friday, hitting $273.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,048. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $202.35 and a 52-week high of $274.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.95. The firm has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.68.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.93%.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 73,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total transaction of $19,414,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,502,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.31, for a total value of $8,551,750.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,569,860.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Alembic Global Advisors cut General Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.69.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

