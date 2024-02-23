Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02), Yahoo Finance reports. Caesarstone had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $128.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Caesarstone Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Caesarstone has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,935 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,344 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 106.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 90,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 46,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Caesarstone by 21,632.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSTE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Caesarstone

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

