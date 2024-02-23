Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.24 million. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS.

CALT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.50. 18,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,702. The company has a market cap of $610.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $29.30.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

