Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CWH. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Camping World in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Shares of CWH stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.20. 1,488,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,835. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.46 and a beta of 2.61. Camping World has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $32.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 932.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Camping World during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Camping World during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

