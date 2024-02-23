Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.33

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$4.33 and last traded at C$4.39, with a volume of 486095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.55.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on WEED shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$1.49 to C$6.70 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Canopy Growth from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.45 to C$0.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$0.59 to C$0.73 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.
Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.
