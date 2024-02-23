Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.29

Carr’s Group plc (LON:CARR – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 112.29 ($1.41) and traded as high as GBX 118.75 ($1.50). Carr’s Group shares last traded at GBX 116.75 ($1.47), with a volume of 18,783 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carr’s Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of £103.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,490.00 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. This is a positive change from Carr’s Group’s previous dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.01%.

In other news, insider David white acquired 14,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of £16,806 ($21,160.92). Company insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its Speciality Agriculture segment manufactures and supplies feed blocks, minerals and boluses containing trace elements, and minerals for livestock under the Crystalyx, Horslyx, SmartLic, Tracesure, and AminoMax brands.

