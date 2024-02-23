Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.
Cars.com Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of CARS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.
In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.
About Cars.com
Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.
