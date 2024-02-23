Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Cars.com updated its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Cars.com Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of CARS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,606. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.15. Cars.com has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cars.com news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 21,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $417,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 273,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,193,087.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,523,834. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,892 over the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Cars.com by 14.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Cars.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 155,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Cars.com by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Cars.com by 4.1% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 27,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

