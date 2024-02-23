Cascades (TSE:CAS) Given New C$13.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Cascades from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cascades has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.20.

TSE:CAS traded down C$0.96 on Friday, reaching C$10.84. 953,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 275,609. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$10.25 and a 12 month high of C$15.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.69.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

