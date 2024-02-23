CashBackPro (CBP) Price Reaches $7.42

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 23rd. CashBackPro has a market cap of $669.74 million and $703,640.48 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CashBackPro has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for $7.42 or 0.00014618 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00015392 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001425 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,762.24 or 0.99970332 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.22 or 0.00175716 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009273 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000056 BTC.

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007366 BTC.

CBP is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 90,227,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,226,747 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 90,227,267 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 7.42631473 USD and is up 4.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $1,027,172.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

