CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$74.00 Price Target at Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$72.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CCL Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$77.00.

CCL Industries stock traded up C$0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$68.55. 187,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,857. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.94. CCL Industries has a 1 year low of C$52.82 and a 1 year high of C$71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In related news, insider CCL Industries Inc. purchased 3,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. In other CCL Industries news, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Also, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$58.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$230,036.82. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

