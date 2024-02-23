CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at Scotiabank

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$72.00 to C$79.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$74.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$79.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.00.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL.B

CCL Industries Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CCL.B traded up C$0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting C$68.55. 187,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,857. CCL Industries has a twelve month low of C$52.82 and a twelve month high of C$71.58. The company has a market cap of C$11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.63, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$58.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$57.94.

In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. In other CCL Industries news, insider CCL Industries Inc. acquired 3,900 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.98 per share, with a total value of C$230,036.82. Also, Director Gunther Johann Birkner sold 60,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.55, for a total transaction of C$3,626,595.00. Insiders own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About CCL Industries

(Get Free Report)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.