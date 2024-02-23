CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $21.46

Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.46 and last traded at $21.13, with a volume of 233871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CECO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of CECO Environmental from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.56. The company has a market capitalization of $718.97 million, a PE ratio of 40.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In other CECO Environmental news, CEO Todd R. Gleason sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $306,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,611.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CECO Environmental

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 12.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in CECO Environmental by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.