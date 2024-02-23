Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.32

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and traded as low as $3.02. Cemtrex shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 18,178 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.80.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29). Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 56.88%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.99) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cemtrex, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cemtrex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.42% of Cemtrex as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

