CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.63 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.62. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.610-1.630 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.64.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE CNP opened at $27.87 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $31.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.00.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, CFO Christopher A. Foster bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.10 per share, for a total transaction of $140,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,150,173.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 270,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 8,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,958,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,388,000 after buying an additional 392,252 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

