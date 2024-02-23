Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.81

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.90 ($0.02), with a volume of 581193 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.04 ($0.03).

Chamberlin Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12.

About Chamberlin

(Get Free Report)

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The company offers grey iron castings for the automotive sector, hydraulic, and mechanical engineering applications; cast iron radiators and consumer products in fitness and cookware markets; and grey, ductile, and alloyed iron castings for a range of applications, including power generation, renewable energy, bearing housings, steelworks, construction, and compressors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chamberlin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chamberlin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.