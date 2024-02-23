Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.30 to $6.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. Choice Hotels International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.300-6.600 EPS.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of Choice Hotels International stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $109.19 and a one year high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.02, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.88.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.09. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 594.23% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $358.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Choice Hotels International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $138.00 price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $125.10.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 29,311 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 369,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,834,000 after purchasing an additional 99,915 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Choice Hotels International by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter worth $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.