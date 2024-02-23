CIBC Cuts Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$149.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$150.00 to C$149.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$140.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$142.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$127.00 to C$137.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$153.29.

Shares of L stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$143.68. 221,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,715. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$131.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$122.31. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$110.52 and a 12-month high of C$144.00. The stock has a market cap of C$45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.39.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Francis Leger sold 8,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.50, for a total value of C$1,005,290.00. Also, Director William Downe acquired 4,485 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$122.72 per share, with a total value of C$550,405.93. Company insiders own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

