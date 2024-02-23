Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,856 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Ciena accounts for 1.4% of Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Providence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ciena worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ciena by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Ciena by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Trading Down 1.5 %

CIEN stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.45. 1,305,558 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,866. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $57.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ciena

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ciena

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.