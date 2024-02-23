Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85, reports.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 2,192,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.35.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

