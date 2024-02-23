Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85, reports.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:CCEP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.56. 2,192,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.38. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $70.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCEP
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- How to invest in apparel stocks
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock ideas from the 2024 Microcap Conference
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to invest in airline stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.