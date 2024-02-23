Coca-Cola HBC (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $29.48

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and traded as high as $31.56. Coca-Cola HBC shares last traded at $31.56, with a volume of 1,803 shares trading hands.

Coca-Cola HBC Stock Down 0.0 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under franchise in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, adult sparkling, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, dairy, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

