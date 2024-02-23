Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Community Health Systems’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share.

Community Health Systems Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of CYH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.81. 934,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,159,141. Community Health Systems has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CYH shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.7% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

