Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires 255 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 88.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 584,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 274,120 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 144.1% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $879,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 106.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 225.6% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on MNST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,560,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,414,827. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.20. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market cap of $57.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

