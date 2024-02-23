Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.18 Million Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,935 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $256,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,168 shares in the company, valued at $15,853,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,047,764 shares of company stock valued at $414,647,143 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $414.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $485.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,969,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,328,988. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $397.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $341.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $494.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.42%.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.