Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.61 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 239,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,814,000 after buying an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,254,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,237,000 after buying an additional 15,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $245,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.41. 301,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,408. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.27. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

