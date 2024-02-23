Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,326 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp owned 0.25% of VanEck BDC Income ETF worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIZD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 415.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.42. 345,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,348. The stock has a market cap of $692.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

