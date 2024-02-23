Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Has $2.51 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 234,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,067 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 13.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 100,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 20.1% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,292 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

DMO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.32. The company had a trading volume of 31,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,727. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.90. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $11.50.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

