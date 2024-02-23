Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,305 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,907,000 after purchasing an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 61,988,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,829,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269,839 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,004,000 after purchasing an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $97.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,793,564. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.58 and a 12-month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

