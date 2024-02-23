Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Raises Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the second quarter valued at $196,000.

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.83. The stock had a trading volume of 339,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,739. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $49.82. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.54 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

