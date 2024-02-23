Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Reduces Stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lowered its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 25,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.63% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.60. 151,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,334. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a twelve month low of $13.67 and a twelve month high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.127 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.77%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 325,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,767,053.83. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,544,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,524,411.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,715,464 shares of company stock valued at $25,809,534.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

